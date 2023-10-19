Head-To-Head Comparison: Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) vs. ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY)

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ANGLE and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGLE N/A N/A N/A Revvity 29.19% 9.06% 4.84%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGLE 0 0 0 0 N/A Revvity 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ANGLE and Revvity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Revvity has a consensus price target of $129.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.99%. Given Revvity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revvity is more favorable than ANGLE.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANGLE and Revvity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGLE N/A N/A N/A C($0.48) -2.65 Revvity $3.31 billion 3.81 $569.18 million $6.54 15.53

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than ANGLE. ANGLE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revvity beats ANGLE on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD. ANGLE plc has a partnership agreement with Bio View Ltd to develop a liquid biopsy circulating tumor cell HER2 assay for breast cancer. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

