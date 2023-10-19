Head to Head Review: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) vs. WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Navient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navient and WisdomTree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $3.84 billion 0.55 $645.00 million $2.91 5.97 WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.43 $50.68 million $0.72 9.56

Dividends

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. Navient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Navient pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Navient pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Navient has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Navient and WisdomTree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 1 6 0 0 1.86 WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67

Navient presently has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.59%. WisdomTree has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.09%. Given WisdomTree’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Navient.

Profitability

This table compares Navient and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 8.51% 14.62% 0.63% WisdomTree 39.37% 12.00% 4.24%

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions. It also owns, originates, and services refinance and in-school private education loans; and offers business processing solutions, such as omnichannel contact center, workflow processing, and revenue cycle optimization services to federal agencies, state governments, tolling and parking authorities, other public sector clients, as well as hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, other healthcare providers, and public health departments. In addition, the company provides corporate liquidity portfolio services. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

