Head-To-Head Review: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) vs. Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial and Bitcoin Depot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57 Bitcoin Depot 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus target price of $7.93, indicating a potential upside of 36.00%. Bitcoin Depot has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and Bitcoin Depot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.21 -$77.74 million ($6.87) -0.85 Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A

Bitcoin Depot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -22.27% -18.22% -2.59% Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -6.27%

Summary

Bitcoin Depot beats Oportun Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

