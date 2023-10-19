Head-To-Head Survey: ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) versus Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASX and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ASX alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASX N/A N/A N/A $1.99 18.08 Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 5.49 -$2.62 billion ($5.65) -13.08

ASX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASX 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 7 11 7 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ASX and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $77.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.67%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than ASX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASX and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASX N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global -47.33% -20.68% -0.97%

About ASX

(Get Free Report)

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives. In addition, it offers information services, including pricing and trading data; technical services, such as s market access, connectivity, hosting and co-location services; central counterparty clearing and settlement services for equities; settlement, depository, and registry services for debt securities; and payment platform for property transactions, high value payments and electricity providers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.