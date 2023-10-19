Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,770. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.26. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.