Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 5.1%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.75. Approximately 40,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 310,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. Williams Trading upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Hibbett Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 29.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 43.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter worth $323,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

