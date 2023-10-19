Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 0.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.02. 536,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.52 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.