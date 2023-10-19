Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,078 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

