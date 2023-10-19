Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,959 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 56,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Illumina worth $75,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.