Independent Bank Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 1,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 27.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Independent Bank by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.