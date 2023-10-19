Independent Bank Co. (IBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on November 13th

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of IBCP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,070. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $388.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBCP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 93,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 671,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

