Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.40 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.33). Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).

Induction Healthcare Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.10. The company has a market cap of £24.02 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Induction Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, hospital staff directory app that enables users to source, communicate, and share information with other healthcare professionals, as well as allows them to bypass legacy hospital switchboards; Induction Zesty, a digital patient engagement platform that ensures automated process for patients to manage their hospital appointments, view their letters and clinical records, as well as provides data remotely via digital questionnaires; Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local medical guidance and policies; and Induction Attend Anywhere, which offers video consultations to patients and service users to help hospitals, health systems, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Induction Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Induction Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.