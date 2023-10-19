Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Visa Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.47 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $442.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

