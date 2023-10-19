Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 2,283 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alteryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

