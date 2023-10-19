Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,588,000 after buying an additional 2,743,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,203,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,381,000 after buying an additional 1,358,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 241.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 943,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

