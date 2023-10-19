Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $2,253,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $779,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $36,642,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 133,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

