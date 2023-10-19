Inspire Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,240 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.24.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

