Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,487 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 442.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 75,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

