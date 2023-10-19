Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 18,983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WMK stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

