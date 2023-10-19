Inspire Investing LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heartland Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Heartland Express Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HTLD opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.39%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 199,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,357.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,924.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,558.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 171,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,600 over the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

