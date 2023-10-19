Inspire Investing LLC Has $374,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $32,973,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $34,770,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 11,327.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 659,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 653,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 479,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 884,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 359,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

