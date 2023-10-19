Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,079,000 after acquiring an additional 485,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

