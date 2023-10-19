Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

GT opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

