Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

BEN stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

