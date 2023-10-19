Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth about $48,772,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 527,684 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Okta by 110.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 996,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,973,000 after buying an additional 522,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth about $69,245,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,327. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $85.40 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.