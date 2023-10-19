Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $18,219,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 483,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 70,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $6,750,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CPK opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.70.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

