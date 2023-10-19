Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.8 %

ELV opened at $469.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

