Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,285 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $250,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

