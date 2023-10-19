Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Cheesecake Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

