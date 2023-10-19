Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $33,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,236.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $33,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,236.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $330,303. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $979.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

