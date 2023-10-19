Inspire Investing LLC Sells 152 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tennant by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tennant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Tennant by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tennant by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tennant news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $146,918.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $146,918.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $385,534.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,713.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,688 shares of company stock worth $1,139,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Price Performance

NYSE:TNC opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

