Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reissued their outperform rating on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $144.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.88. Insulet has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Insulet by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

