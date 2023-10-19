Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Critical Analysis

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.22 -$25.46 million ($11.88) -0.14 CURO Group $567.74 million 0.06 -$185.48 million ($6.88) -0.13

Integrated Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CURO Group. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -659.07% -406.64% -195.02% CURO Group -32.89% N/A -6.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Integrated Ventures and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.5% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of CURO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integrated Ventures and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

CURO Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 305.80%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

CURO Group beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

