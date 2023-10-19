Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBKR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.56. 80,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,787. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 948,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,055,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,034 shares of company stock worth $42,212,621. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

