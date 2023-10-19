Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

IBKR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 42,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,667. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 474,034 shares of company stock valued at $42,212,621 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

