Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.74

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 10925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
