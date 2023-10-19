Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

