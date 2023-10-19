Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.88

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 214806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 138.7% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 95.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

