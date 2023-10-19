Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 7.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $364.20. 10,107,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,212,070. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.95.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

