Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after acquiring an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 732,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

