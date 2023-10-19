Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Holdings Decreased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after purchasing an additional 649,553 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,878,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 497,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

RPV stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.26 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.