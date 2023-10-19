Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 299,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 110,609 shares.The stock last traded at $81.53 and had previously closed at $80.56.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 223.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

