Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,769. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $64.76 and a 52-week high of $85.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.