Investors Buy High Volume of SentinelOne Call Options (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 12,302 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the typical volume of 7,786 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $65,623.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $65,623.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,579.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,114,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,260 shares of company stock worth $4,103,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SentinelOne by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of S stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

