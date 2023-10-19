InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. 13.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

