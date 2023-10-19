IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.99.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

