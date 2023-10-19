Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $40.07 and last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 80687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently -346.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $59,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,202,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after buying an additional 501,581 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 486,209 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -273.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

