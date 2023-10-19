Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 20.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

