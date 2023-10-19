iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,170 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,080,000 after buying an additional 4,957,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,849,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,732,000 after buying an additional 154,175 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,399,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,079,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 677,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

