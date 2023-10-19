iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $89.67

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.67 and last traded at $89.70, with a volume of 7746005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.70.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
