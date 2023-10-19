iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $89.67

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.67 and last traded at $89.70, with a volume of 7746005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,681,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.